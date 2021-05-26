Trending designs to inspire you
Due to global warming and nature change, the sea level has raised and Humans have found a new home. With the rays of light, the 'new home' is pulling the last survivor on the earth.
https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/109342423573339625777616811045082163211611744671076761373509292104267371380737