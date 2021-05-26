Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The New Home

The New Home digital painting adobe photoshop 3d art vector branding nfts nftart nft character design illustration digital art design
Due to global warming and nature change, the sea level has raised and Humans have found a new home. With the rays of light, the 'new home' is pulling the last survivor on the earth.

https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/109342423573339625777616811045082163211611744671076761373509292104267371380737

