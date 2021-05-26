Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ancient Monolith

Ancient Monolith concept design concept art vector nftart nft illustration digital art design
Are we really native to the Earth? Are we aliens on Earth and we have invaded it? Is intelligence a gift to the human race? Are we alone in this unending universe? Why do these questions revolve around my head?

https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/109342423573339625777616811045082163211611744671076761373509292105366883008513

Posted on May 26, 2021
