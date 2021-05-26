Smart home Login

Suman Sil

Hello friends!
Today I’m glad to share with you my new design. This is an application for the Smart Home system. With a smart home, you can avoid all of these worries with a quick glance at your smartphone. You can connect the devices and appliances at your home so they can communicate with each other and with you.

Thanks for watching!

