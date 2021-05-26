Concrete Plant With Twin Shaft V/s Reversible Mixer

Atlas manufactures and exports mobile concrete mixers with capacity 10 m3/hr. to 60 m3/hr. These portable concrete plants are available in two different designs and the main differentiating factor is the mixing unit offered with the two different types of concrete making equipment. Mobile concrete batch plants with reversible drum mixers are available in the capacities: 10 cum/hr.; 15 cum/hr.; 20 cum/hr. and 25 cum/hr.The mobile concrete plants with 20 m3/hr.; 30 m3/hr.; 45 m3/hr. and 60 m3/hr. are offered with twin shaft mixer as their mixing device.

