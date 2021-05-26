Art by Gwyns

GMK Kyoto

Since the pandemic started, my brother and I found a new hobby thanks to a close close friend (too close), haha!

After a year into this "lason", I tried designing a keycaps for my brother. Here's GMK Kyoto!

#RedSwitchGang

