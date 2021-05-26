Krishna Gohil

Dating app design

Krishna Gohil
Krishna Gohil
  • Save
Dating app design uidesign interface innovation minimalist app ui mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile minimal clean dating tinder chatting matching dating app design uiux ui app
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers

My new design is a dating app. For those who work with the Internet a lot and have or want to have many virtual friends.

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us :
Behance | Uplabs | fiverr

Krishna Gohil
Krishna Gohil

More by Krishna Gohil

View profile
    • Like