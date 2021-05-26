Musio music app UX prototype

Musio is a music application. It offers over millions tracks, mixes, podcasts and more, though we can't vouch for the quality of each. The upside is you can search by genre, download and listen on-the-go and continue listening where you left off on another device, make playlists, and get curated track lists based on your taste.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

I am available for an internship for next 6 months, please let me know if there's a vacancy.

Shoot a mail at -

30garima98@gmail.com

Thanks !