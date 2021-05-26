Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bellappa Bamashetty

Pets Adoption App

Bellappa Bamashetty
Bellappa Bamashetty
  • Save
Pets Adoption App ui ux design ui design ui ux uiux uiuxdesign uxdesign ux design uidesign
Download color palette

Hii Dribbler's!!
I am happy to share with you my first shot! It will be amazing to get yours feedback!! Millions of animals are currently in shelters and foster homes awaiting adoption. Design an experience that will help connect people looking for a new pet with the right companion for them. Help an adopter find a pet which matches their lifestyle, considering factors including breed, gender, age, temperament, and health status. Provide a high-level flow and supporting wire frames. Millions of animals are currently in shelters and foster homes awaiting adoption. Design an experience that will help connect people looking for a new pet with the right companion for them. Help an adopter find a pet which matches their lifestyle, considering factors including breed, gender, age, temperament, and health status. Provide a high-level flow and supporting wire frames.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Bellappa Bamashetty
Bellappa Bamashetty

More by Bellappa Bamashetty

View profile
    • Like