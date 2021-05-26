Pets Adoption App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hii Dribbler's!!
Hii Dribbler's!!

I am happy to share with you my first shot! It will be amazing to get yours feedback!! Millions of animals are currently in shelters and foster homes awaiting adoption. Design an experience that will help connect people looking for a new pet with the right companion for them. Help an adopter find a pet which matches their lifestyle, considering factors including breed, gender, age, temperament, and health status. Provide a high-level flow and supporting wire frames.