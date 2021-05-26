Contact Me Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the 28th Daily UI Challenge I decided to use a contact page from a current client. I thought on why someone would contact a studio artist, and designed the questions to find information that the artist would need.