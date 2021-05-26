Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Contact Me Page

Contact Me Page
For the 28th Daily UI Challenge I decided to use a contact page from a current client. I thought on why someone would contact a studio artist, and designed the questions to find information that the artist would need.

Posted on May 26, 2021
