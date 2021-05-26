Magento Razorpay Payments by Meetanshi integrates Magento store with Razorpay payment gateway for secure online payments.

Razorpay is a popular payment gateway in India with progress in leaps and bound! It is only wise to integrate such a payment gateway with a Magento store for the store owners. Hence, Meetanshi has developed Magento Razorpay Payments extension.

The extension is the perfect tool to integrate Razorpay payments gateway with a Magento store to capture online payments from the customers securely.

The Magento Razorpay Payments offer the hosted payment process as thus security. The customers are required to enter the credit card details at the payment gateway's hosted payment page only and not in the Magento store. The customers are redirected to the hosted payment page of Razorpay where the payment is completed.

Enjoy the benefits of Razorpay such as powerful dashboard, global payments, flash checkout, and many more by integrating it with your store.

Benefits of Magento Razorpay Payments:

• Integration of Magento with Razorpay payment gateway

• Capture secure online payments from the customers

• Security with the hosted payment process

• The admin can set the custom title for the payment method

• Display the payment gateway logo in the checkout

• Display any additional details on the checkout

• Let customers check the Razorpay payment details from their "My Account" section

• The admin can check the Razorpay payment details from the order view in the backend

Visit https://meetanshi.com/magento-razorpay.html for more information.