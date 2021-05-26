Francesco Federici

Dashvocate - Advocacy digital portal

Francesco Federici
Francesco Federici
  • Save
Dashvocate - Advocacy digital portal figma store calendar blue advocate advocacy dashboard design dashboard uxui design ux minimal ui
Download color palette

👔 Dashvocate
Advocacy Digital Portal a saas platfotm where the lawyer can check his deadlines, pay bills, buy softwares and search inside the firm's archive.

🖥️ Figma Prototype
https://bit.ly/3oRDydk

Francesco Federici
Francesco Federici

More by Francesco Federici

View profile
    • Like