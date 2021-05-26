Abdelshafi

Number 2

Number 2 illustration typogaphy numbers design 36 days of type 36days lettermark lettering 36daysoftype 2
Number 2 from 36 days of type challenge.
See more from me on Instagram & Facebook:
https://www.instagram.com/abdelshafi.design
https://www.facebook.com/AbdelshafiDeisgn

