Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victor Berbel

Mac Miller – Prototype

Victor Berbel
Victor Berbel
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Mac Miller is one of my favorite artists and to celebrate him I designed a concept discography iPad app.

I used Figma for the design and After Effects for the animated prototype.

Press "L" to show some love and any love is appreciated. 😉

If you like, follow me for regular updates. ✌️

WebsiteBehanceTwitterMediumLinkedIn

Victor Berbel
Victor Berbel
Designer focused on UI/UX and Icon Design. ✌️🍕
Hire Me

More by Victor Berbel

View profile
    • Like