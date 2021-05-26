Falcon Express Logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
(UNUSED LOGO - FOR SALE)
- Available for sale at Scalebranding : https://scalebranding.com/product/81179/
- Available for sale at Logoground : https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=508036
A logo forming the letter F and an eagle inside. This logo is perfect for a business that relies on speed and accuracy. The lines in the logo are made firmly to symbolize a solid team capable of working professionally.
My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
instagram : instagram.com/logoby.mh

Hope we can work together :D

