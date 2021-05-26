Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ioana-Cristina Samoila

Email Receipt - DailyUI017

Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Hire Me
  • Save
Email Receipt - DailyUI017 gradient design pink uidesign figma design figmadesign illustrator typography adobe xd mobile app minimal adobe illustrator illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers👋
This is my 17 entries into the Daily UI challenge.
I present to you an Email Receipt.
Feel free to leave a comment! I’ll be glad to receive feedback. 🔥
#Dailyui 017

Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble!
Hire Me

More by Ioana-Cristina Samoila

View profile
    • Like