Tim Douglas

Maton GG-22 Custom Guitar

Tim Douglas
Tim Douglas
  • Save
Maton GG-22 Custom Guitar guitar photoshop maton custom debut
Download color palette

My first shot on my newly-drafted account (thanks be to Mister Sanchez!). This is my attempt at building a guitar from scratch in Photoshop using photo references. It is for a (currently) secret project that I'm spearheading. I'm not 100% happy with it (the bottom right curve of the body is not *perfect*) and will have to return to this PSD later on in the project to tweak it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Tim Douglas
Tim Douglas

More by Tim Douglas

View profile
    • Like