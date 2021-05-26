Sunrise Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I really wanted to celebrate the vibrancy, friendly nature and personality of the Congolese people, all whilst working with the name to create a unique visual.
This visual shows a sunrise beaming in circular rays across the horizon and I love that I managed to sneak in the subtle negative space S.
.
Sunrise a proud of their people and country and cater to the whole of the country - I managed to work in the compass that depicts sunrise looking after all four corners of the country.