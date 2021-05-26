Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
James Martin

Sunrise Brand Identity

James Martin
James Martin
Sunrise Brand Identity
I really wanted to celebrate the vibrancy, friendly nature and personality of the Congolese people, all whilst working with the name to create a unique visual.

This visual shows a sunrise beaming in circular rays across the horizon and I love that I managed to sneak in the subtle negative space S.
Sunrise a proud of their people and country and cater to the whole of the country - I managed to work in the compass that depicts sunrise looking after all four corners of the country.

James Martin
James Martin
