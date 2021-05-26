Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
semless patterns collection "FROST GARDEN"

semless patterns collection "FROST GARDEN" feminine female butterfly flower vector ui flat seamless pattern ornament illustrator illustration design
"Frost Garden" is hand drawn flower patterns with the incredible beauty of birds - Peacocks. The collection is decorative with many fantastic details: birds, flowers, butterflies. The inspiration was the northern ethnic graphics. The collection is very elegant and feminine. It can add comfort to the interior or create a unique warm mood for packaging, wrapping paper, printed products and fabrics.

