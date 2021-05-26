semless patterns collection "FROST GARDEN"

Trending designs to inspire you
"Frost Garden" is hand drawn flower patterns with the incredible beauty of birds - Peacocks. The collection is decorative with many fantastic details: birds, flowers, butterflies. The inspiration was the northern ethnic graphics. The collection is very elegant and feminine. It can add comfort to the interior or create a unique warm mood for packaging, wrapping paper, printed products and fabrics.