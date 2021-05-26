Cimplified

Trending designs to inspire you
CimplifyED is an innovative cloud based mobile application developed by Krify. It aims to simplify the parental concern over Child’s education and safety. It allows easy communication and sync between parents and schools. All usual communications through school diaries, about homework, exam schedule, results, etc. are notified to parents in real time. It ensures that parents gets notified in real time, each time the school disseminates any notice and many more like GPS bus tracking and all.