BURN! Art Magazine

Link: https://juansebarrio.com/burn
Magazine layout and cover design.
BURN! is a young magazine about modern and alternative art, focused on the diffusion of new artists, galleries and new resources. This edition is inspired by what we imagine would be the studio of the artist Felipe Pantone, a space full of color and modernity.
(SPANISH)
BURN! Magazine, es una revista joven de arte moderno y alternativo, centrada en la difusión de nuevos artistas, galerías y recursos. Esta edición esta inspirada en lo que imaginamos que sería el estudio del artista Felipe Pantone, lleno de color y modernidad.