Daniel Rotter

VD - Monogram

Daniel Rotter
Daniel Rotter
Hire Me
  • Save
VD - Monogram lettermark monogram typography symbol mark branding logo minimal depth strong meeting sport architecture
Download color palette

Here is a VD monogram I was working on lately. I really like the space between the two letters, gives it a feeling of depth and perspective.

— —⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
Feedback is always welcome⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
👉 Let‘s start a project together!⁣⁣
👉 www.differencemedia.de
————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Daniel Rotter
Daniel Rotter
Logo Designer from Stuttgart, Germany
Hire Me

More by Daniel Rotter

View profile
    • Like