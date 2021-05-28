Shakuro Graphics

Active Characters: Yoga

Active Characters: Yoga meditation sport active yoga girl illustration girl character graphic digital art character illustration illustration for web flat character design illustration art illustrator character vector shakuro design art illustration
What can be better than stretching your muscles after some hard work (or in the middle of it)?
A touch of meditation + yoga = relaxation, a natural opposite of stress.

Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
