Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristian Daron

Brgy MIS App

Cristian Daron
Cristian Daron
  • Save
Brgy MIS App mobile app adobexd figma ux design ui design mobile app design mobile design mobile ui mobile
Download color palette

Barangay Information Web and App is a system that will tabulate the official count of population, health reports, summary of crimes and employment in Barangay Taclobo.

Check website @ https://capstone.xtian.dev/tacloboMIS

Cristian Daron
Cristian Daron

More by Cristian Daron

View profile
    • Like