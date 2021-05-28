Four Pi Capital Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Four Pi Capital is a reliable company that provides independent financial analysis and it absolutely had to be reflected in their branding.
For their logo, we took inspiration from graphs and skyscrapers. As for the choice of typeface, we wanted it to match with the rest of their image and feel — sober and refined.
