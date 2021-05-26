Trending designs to inspire you
Whatifi is an innovative app that allows you to meet people of same interests and tastes. It is a people connecting application available in both Android and iPhone Platforms. It is an event and connection based social re-connecting app. Meet new people that attended the same venues and events as you. Whatifi is a way to meet new people who attended the venues and events same as you like Shopping Centres, Colleges, Bus stops, Bars, Clubs, Concerts, Festivals, Coffee Shops, etc.