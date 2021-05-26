Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Info - UI Design

Hi guys, today I tried to design an info card for a website.
(100 Days UI Challenge #045)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
Posted on May 26, 2021
