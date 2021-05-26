Krify Innovations

Birryani

Krify Innovations
Krify Innovations
  • Save
Birryani food ordering app food branding ux design
Download color palette

Birryani is an on-demand Food Ordering and Delivery Application. The concept of the application is to have fresh biryani and beverages delivered to the doorstep of the uses within minutes of placing an order.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Krify Innovations
Krify Innovations
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Krify Innovations

View profile
    • Like