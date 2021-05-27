Flatstep – Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi! 👋
Flatstep is a platform for fast and high-quality housing search among 25,000 options around the world.
This time we're coming with the mobile app screens since a huge part of users use their phones to browse the internet. We've used here such branding elements as typography, colors, and imagery style to make the design consistent through all media.
