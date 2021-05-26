nome agency

Bare Paws Poсket Sanitizer: logo and packaging design

In 2020 a client approached us asking to develop a logo for Bare Paws a new sanitizer brand.

Before the pandemic client has been selling sanitizers under another brand name and in small butches. Still, due to coronavirus spread and growing need in hand hygiene care, the client decided to do a complete overhaul: rebrand and apply for FDA registration, which allows them to officially enter the US market.

The client wanted to stand out among the competition - differ from them and avoid abundant sterility. On the contrary, the new design had to be playful and attract the youth.

