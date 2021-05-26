Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Playe

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
Playe swag fashion wear urban ball stencil black monoline canada hockey basketball health facility center indoor studio sports symbol play logo
Download color palette

For the past 6 months I've been intensively collaborating with this great client from Calgary, Canada. They are building a new "sports empire" to put it that way and we've been working on the project literally on a daily basis. Everything starts with a huge indoor sports facility (identity elements presented here) focused mostly on basketball and fitness but many other sports as well. We're developing a fashion line to go with it, a sports gear brand, various nutrition (food and drinks) brands and so on. It's really an enormous project and I'm enjoying being a part of it.

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
Hire Me

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like