For the past 6 months I've been intensively collaborating with this great client from Calgary, Canada. They are building a new "sports empire" to put it that way and we've been working on the project literally on a daily basis. Everything starts with a huge indoor sports facility (identity elements presented here) focused mostly on basketball and fitness but many other sports as well. We're developing a fashion line to go with it, a sports gear brand, various nutrition (food and drinks) brands and so on. It's really an enormous project and I'm enjoying being a part of it.