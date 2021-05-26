Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the past 6 months I've been intensively collaborating with this great client from Calgary, Canada. They are building a new "sports empire" to put it that way and we've been working on the project literally on a daily basis. Everything starts with a huge indoor sports facility (identity elements presented here) focused mostly on basketball and fitness but many other sports as well. We're developing a fashion line to go with it, a sports gear brand, various nutrition (food and drinks) brands and so on. It's really an enormous project and I'm enjoying being a part of it.