Rinor Rama (.com)

EYE OF HORUS ABSTRACT MONOGRAM

Rinor Rama (.com)
Rinor Rama (.com)
Hire Me
  • Save
EYE OF HORUS ABSTRACT MONOGRAM eye adobe brand identity branding brand design logo design vector logo logotype branding design logodesign minimal minimalist logo brand branding and identity logo and branding logo mark brand and identity abstract mark
EYE OF HORUS ABSTRACT MONOGRAM eye adobe brand identity branding brand design logo design vector logo logotype branding design logodesign minimal minimalist logo brand branding and identity logo and branding logo mark brand and identity abstract mark
Download color palette
  1. second post dribble horus.png
  2. asfsdfsdf.png

EYE OF HORUS ABSTRACT MONOGRAM.
.
While working on creating a logo for company based in Egypt, I came through this beautiful concept of the Eye of Horus.
Since I always try to aim minimalism at my logos, I liked this concept so much.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
InstagramEmail UsLinkedin

Rinor Rama (.com)
Rinor Rama (.com)
Freelance Branding,Logo Identity & Ui/Ux Designer...
Hire Me

More by Rinor Rama (.com)

View profile
    • Like