Go-Plant App!

Antarctica has experienced the hottest temperatures in history. This has resulted in one glister or iceberg in Antarctica, namely Pine Island, shrinking or even collapsing. Melting this glister will produce large amounts of water into the oceans. Can you imagine if all the glister melted, what would it be? Besides that, the sea temperature will also rise which results in many shells being roasted to death in New Zealand. In fact, many experts also predict that in the year 2100, coral reefs around the world will become extinct.

In Indonesia, many residents did gardening during the Pandemic. With this trend, it is very good for us to invite all residents to like gardening!

