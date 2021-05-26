Trending designs to inspire you
Simple and black and white with a single accent color. I thought it might be cool to add some coding elements to highlight the audience. There are of course things to finish, it is more a concept design.
The is a link to the prototype in Figma. https://www.figma.com/proto/CMZq9VHBB85CkpkQ178SHE/eeblr?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=10%3A0&viewport=306%2C213%2C0.1199018731713295&scaling=min-zoom