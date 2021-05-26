Vin Guarnieri

Miller Web Redesign

Vin Guarnieri
Vin Guarnieri
  • Save
Miller Web Redesign fruit green crops farming agriculture modern ui-ux design emagine homepage sketch wordpress agency web design
Miller Web Redesign fruit green crops farming agriculture modern ui-ux design emagine homepage sketch wordpress agency web design
Miller Web Redesign fruit green crops farming agriculture modern ui-ux design emagine homepage sketch wordpress agency web design
Miller Web Redesign fruit green crops farming agriculture modern ui-ux design emagine homepage sketch wordpress agency web design
Miller Web Redesign fruit green crops farming agriculture modern ui-ux design emagine homepage sketch wordpress agency web design
Miller Web Redesign fruit green crops farming agriculture modern ui-ux design emagine homepage sketch wordpress agency web design
Miller Web Redesign fruit green crops farming agriculture modern ui-ux design emagine homepage sketch wordpress agency web design
Download color palette
  1. Miller_Shot.png
  2. About Us.jpg
  3. Crops.jpg
  4. Solutions Template - Berries .jpg
  5. Product Detail - Cytokin.jpg
  6. Product Overview.jpg
  7. Sustainability.jpg

One of the most fun redesigns I have done mainly cause of all the colorful food! Miller was in need of a web redesign that would be better showcase their range of products and agriculture problems they can be used for.

Show some love by hitting L!

Vin Guarnieri
Vin Guarnieri
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Vin Guarnieri

View profile
    • Like