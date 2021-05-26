Anna Olankina

❤ My Redesign for Donor Map project. Belarus.

health app health isometric ux app icon vector ui logo illustration design
My fresh vision for the first app in Belarus for fast donors searching named - Donor Map.

Logo commercially developed by me especially for Donor Map!

Make a new profile according to your needs.
You may be registered as a Recipient or a Donor.

Enjoy, please! I'm waiting for your feedback ❤

Posted on May 26, 2021
