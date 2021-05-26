❤ My Redesign for Donor Map project. Belarus.

Trending designs to inspire you
My fresh vision for the first app in Belarus for fast donors searching named - Donor Map.
Logo commercially developed by me especially for Donor Map!
Make a new profile according to your needs.
You may be registered as a Recipient or a Donor.
Enjoy, please! I'm waiting for your feedback ❤