When The Times Move Faster Than You Can

“Just keep going” they say, but should you keep going even when you know your pace is so slow, that by the time you get there, the thing you’re working towards will be gone?

I have found myself in this situation so many times in my creative career. In times like these I have found a few tools to be useful for breaking this speed barrier. In this episode we will dive into 3 practices to help you unlock faster progress in your creative work on the creative side and the business side.

If this is where you are - check out PEPisode 319 - 3 Things to Do When You’re Afraid The Times are Moving Faster Than Your Slow Progress here: https://wavve.link/N5QLAkJ82