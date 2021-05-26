Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arno Kathollnig

My Green Certificate ...

Arno Kathollnig
Arno Kathollnig
  • Save
My Green Certificate ... green pass green certificate corona covid qr-code branding design logo typo typography
Download color palette

… this is a sample of my digital as well as analog vaccination proof. … just because I need this stuff to visit my regular places (bars, pubs, restaurants etc.)
… tired of waiting for the promised governmental or »European Union« solution, I implemented this suitable and straightforward custom solution to avoid printing off vaccination certificates from our digital patient portal.
… further details regarding my private »COVID-Vaccination-Proof-Project« you may find on my tiny, informative website created for this purpose: https://www.mygreencert.eu

Arno Kathollnig
Arno Kathollnig
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Arno Kathollnig

View profile
    • Like