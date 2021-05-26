My Green Certificate ...

Trending designs to inspire you
… this is a sample of my digital as well as analog vaccination proof. … just because I need this stuff to visit my regular places (bars, pubs, restaurants etc.)
… tired of waiting for the promised governmental or »European Union« solution, I implemented this suitable and straightforward custom solution to avoid printing off vaccination certificates from our digital patient portal.
… further details regarding my private »COVID-Vaccination-Proof-Project« you may find on my tiny, informative website created for this purpose: https://www.mygreencert.eu