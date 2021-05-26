Avett a Responsive WordPress Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Avett is clean, simple and gets to the point. It has everything you need and nothing you don’t need. It’s great for personal portfolios and any type of business. It’s super fast loading, utilising hardly any images and using pure CSS to create it’s sleek design. It also uses some subtle CSS3 animation effects to create that extra zing, however if the browser doesn’t support CSS3 , it will automatically use JavaScript instead to create the same effect. Avett comes with a set of skins and two layout options, this gives you great flexibility if you plan on customising your theme!
