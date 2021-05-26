Ollie Taylor 😎

WZ Stats UI Concept

Ollie Taylor 😎
Ollie Taylor 😎
Hire Me
  • Save
WZ Stats UI Concept video games gaming sports matches data stats ui web esports call of duty warzone
WZ Stats UI Concept video games gaming sports matches data stats ui web esports call of duty warzone
WZ Stats UI Concept video games gaming sports matches data stats ui web esports call of duty warzone
WZ Stats UI Concept video games gaming sports matches data stats ui web esports call of duty warzone
Download color palette
  1. -dribbble-wzstats-zoom.png
  2. dribbble-wzstats-performance.png
  3. dribbble-wzstats-sidebar.png
  4. dribbble-wzstats-matches.png

I have been designing with systems at Twitch so much for the past year, whilst it provides some interesting challenges I haven't had many open design projects in a while.

I spent yesterday evening redesigning the visuals and layout for a popular Call of Duty Warzone stat tracker. It was a lot of fun returning to this kind of work.

I've attached some UI shots as well as a before/after for context.

wzstats-before.png
600 KB
Download
wzstats-after.png
1000 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Ollie Taylor 😎
Ollie Taylor 😎
I design and build stuff for your screen.
Hire Me

More by Ollie Taylor 😎

View profile
    • Like