WZ Stats UI Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been designing with systems at Twitch so much for the past year, whilst it provides some interesting challenges I haven't had many open design projects in a while.
I spent yesterday evening redesigning the visuals and layout for a popular Call of Duty Warzone stat tracker. It was a lot of fun returning to this kind of work.
I've attached some UI shots as well as a before/after for context.