Joanna Kuzik
Qubstudio

Mobile banking app concept 💰

Joanna Kuzik
Qubstudio
Joanna Kuzik for Qubstudio
Mobile banking app concept 💰 balance mobile banking banking app banking transactions spending dashboad cards finance app finance mobile application app ux design ui
When you combine easy-to-follow UX with a trendy & friendly interface — the modern and simple-in-use mobile application will be born 🙌🏻

Check out our new concept of a banking app, where tracking expenses & savings, getting advice from specialists, and making transactions would bring you joy.

Hungry for creative ideas? Follow our Dribbble 👌🏻

Qubstudio
Qubstudio
A human is a top banana and design is the second
