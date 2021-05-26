Rekha Bhowmick

Build Form

Build Form user interface adobe xd design ui create form
Hey Dribbblers,
Hope you're doing great.
Here I'm gonna share with you another shot for an online form building interface.

Please hit "L" if you LIKE this. I always welcome your thoughts & suggestions.

Thanks for watching

Posted on May 26, 2021
