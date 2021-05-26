Vector GRINDER Toolkit Actions

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 94% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/2VR4By
Now for versions: CS3, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC
All textures are now in separate files in order to minimize the load on the processor.
POWERFUL Vector GRINDER — new user-friendly tool to apply to vector and raster images texture opacity mask.
⭐ Why vector grinder should have every designer:
• Simple operation using masks with action
• It works with both vector and raster objects
• You can apply multiple textures to the same object
• You can move objects with the result in other projects while retaining the ability to edit
• Toolkit contains a large library of different textures
• Texture library has free updates, stay tuned!
• You can add custom textures in the library
👀🎬 Look 1-minute demo: https://youtu.be/4AiYfKVJr2E
✨ WHAT YOU GET:
• Texture Library:
• 6 Cracks
• 6 Noise
• 14 Grunge
• 3 Dots
• 2 Paper
• 8 Halftone
• 2 Fabric
• 5 Paint
• 1 Wood
• 12 Distress
• 14 Wood
• Actions file:
• 100% mask (with instructions)
• 100% mask (without instructions)
• 80% mask (with instructions)
• 80% mask (without instructions)
• 50% mask (with instructions)
• 50% mask (without instructions)
• Release Mask
• User Guide
🔔 Check out my other products for Adobe Illustrator:
• VSTAMP — Vector Stamp Effects Styles https://crmrkt.com/v1JM
• Symmetric Ornament WORKSHOP [Ai] https://crmrkt.com/0JKQ
• INSTAMP Instant Stamp AI Styles https://crmrkt.com/3amp
• VECTOR Ink Effects For Ai https://crmrkt.com/zBOgR