Vector GRINDER Toolkit Actions

Vector GRINDER Toolkit Actions
Vector GRINDER Toolkit Actions

Vector GRINDER Toolkit Actions

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 94% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/2VR4By

Now for versions: CS3, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC

All textures are now in separate files in order to minimize the load on the processor.

POWERFUL Vector GRINDER — new user-friendly tool to apply to vector and raster images texture opacity mask.

⭐ Why vector grinder should have every designer:
• Simple operation using masks with action
• It works with both vector and raster objects
• You can apply multiple textures to the same object
• You can move objects with the result in other projects while retaining the ability to edit
• Toolkit contains a large library of different textures
• Texture library has free updates, stay tuned!
• You can add custom textures in the library

👀🎬 Look 1-minute demo: https://youtu.be/4AiYfKVJr2E

✨ WHAT YOU GET:

• Texture Library:
• 6 Cracks
• 6 Noise
• 14 Grunge
• 3 Dots
• 2 Paper
• 8 Halftone
• 2 Fabric
• 5 Paint
• 1 Wood
• 12 Distress
• 14 Wood

• Actions file:
• 100% mask (with instructions)
• 100% mask (without instructions)
• 80% mask (with instructions)
• 80% mask (without instructions)
• 50% mask (with instructions)
• 50% mask (without instructions)
• Release Mask

• User Guide

