Vector GRINDER Toolkit Actions

Now for versions: CS3, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC

All textures are now in separate files in order to minimize the load on the processor.

POWERFUL Vector GRINDER — new user-friendly tool to apply to vector and raster images texture opacity mask.

⭐ Why vector grinder should have every designer:

• Simple operation using masks with action

• It works with both vector and raster objects

• You can apply multiple textures to the same object

• You can move objects with the result in other projects while retaining the ability to edit

• Toolkit contains a large library of different textures

• Texture library has free updates, stay tuned!

• You can add custom textures in the library

✨ WHAT YOU GET:

• Texture Library:

• 6 Cracks

• 6 Noise

• 14 Grunge

• 3 Dots

• 2 Paper

• 8 Halftone

• 2 Fabric

• 5 Paint

• 1 Wood

• 12 Distress

• 14 Wood

• Actions file:

• 100% mask (with instructions)

• 100% mask (without instructions)

• 80% mask (with instructions)

• 80% mask (without instructions)

• 50% mask (with instructions)

• 50% mask (without instructions)

• Release Mask

• User Guide

