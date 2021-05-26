Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ninox Microinteractions

Together with our colleges at Ninox, we present a shot that demonstrates micro interactions between their platform interface and an end-user. A client will experience how icons appear on the screen, how the page loads, and other micro interaction, by pressing on any interface element.

Ninox Style Guide
