KoreLock - Logo Design v2
KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.
Happy to hear your thoughts on this concept. Have you ever seen a similar design before? Really feel happy with how strong this symbol looks as a stand-alone. My aim was to find a way to visualize a more advanced lock/secure system that refers to KoreLocks products. With a less obvious K reference, this would be a nice alternative for sure. Let me know what you think.
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl
