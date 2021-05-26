Jeroen van Eerden

KoreLock - Logo Design

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
KoreLock - Logo Design t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x o p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n visual identity design identity design branding abstract mark lettermark logo k monogram secure smart tech lock korelock core
Download color palette

KoreLock - Logo Design v2

KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.

⁣⁣Happy to hear your thoughts on this concept. Have you ever seen a similar design before? ⁣Really feel happy with how strong this symbol looks as a stand-alone. My aim was to find a way to visualize a more advanced lock/secure system that refers to KoreLocks products. With a less obvious K reference, this would be a nice alternative for sure. Let me know what you think.

Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl

Aafe358bbd98eab4e377f9edd9eca1b1
Rebound of
KoreLock - Logo Design v2
By Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like