Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Richard

CHB | Phoenix Orchestra

Richard
Richard
  • Save
CHB | Phoenix Orchestra illustration vector logo lettering red branding mandarin visual design artwork disney mulan cloud chinese typogaphy calligraphy
Download color palette

Do you sometimes feel that some of your best sketches lay at the bottom of the drawer?

'Could Have Been' series: refused or unrealized works

I made this artwork based on the Chinese letterings for Phoenix Orchestra, the sound library that helped to bring to life traditional acoustic instruments for the soundtrack of Disney's live-action Mulan (2020).

What do you think?

Richard
Richard

More by Richard

View profile
    • Like