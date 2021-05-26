CHB | Phoenix Orchestra

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Do you sometimes feel that some of your best sketches lay at the bottom of the drawer?
—
'Could Have Been' series: refused or unrealized works
—
I made this artwork based on the Chinese letterings for Phoenix Orchestra, the sound library that helped to bring to life traditional acoustic instruments for the soundtrack of Disney's live-action Mulan (2020).
—
What do you think?