RETROPHOTO Toolkit Actions & Overlays

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

Universal toolkit for processing images in a retro style. This toolkit must have for photographers, designers, and all Photoshop users!

▶ Watch the demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COhfHQ5_Z80

✨ Toolkit components:

• Retro color presets actions (matte, cross process, black&white, HDR, tilt-shift)

• Overlay textures actions (paper for dark photo, for medium photo, for light photo)

• Overlay effects (dust & scratches)

• Film Burn & Lens Leaks effects

• 24 JPG overlays textures for dark photo

• 24 JPG overlays textures for medium photo

• 24 JPG overlays textures for light photo

• 21 JPG Dust & scratches textures

• 22 JPG Film burn & leaks textures

• User Guide

🔔 Look my other Photoshop goods:

• FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit https://crmrkt.com/o3pdp

• PLASTICINE Photoshop Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/XRP5r

• Watercolor PHOTOSHOP Lab https://crmrkt.com/dDyaq

• Metal Stamping Photoshop Styles https://crmrkt.com/0ON3Q

• FOILING Styles+Actions Photoshop Kit https://crmrkt.com/w7Xwd

• Leather Layer Styles For Photoshop https://crmrkt.com/92kPD