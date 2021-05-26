Good for Sale
RETROPHOTO Toolkit Actions & Overlays

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

Universal toolkit for processing images in a retro style. This toolkit must have for photographers, designers, and all Photoshop users!

▶ Watch the demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COhfHQ5_Z80

✨ Toolkit components:
• Retro color presets actions (matte, cross process, black&white, HDR, tilt-shift)
• Overlay textures actions (paper for dark photo, for medium photo, for light photo)
• Overlay effects (dust & scratches)
• Film Burn & Lens Leaks effects
• 24 JPG overlays textures for dark photo
• 24 JPG overlays textures for medium photo
• 24 JPG overlays textures for light photo
• 21 JPG Dust & scratches textures
• 22 JPG Film burn & leaks textures
• User Guide

