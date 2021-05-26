M. Umar

Hot Blankie

M. Umar
M. Umar
  • Save
Hot Blankie animation design minimal ui app website web illustration graphic design branding illustrator
Download color palette

This theme is an introduction in something that we were preparing for a quite long time: Sparky Framework for WordPress. The framework that’s used as a base for many of our Joomla templates is now also available for WordPress! This is a free framework licensed under GPL which allows you to create layout for your new theme and add widget positions wherever you need through an user-friendly drag’n'drop interface.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/RKeNx8

M. Umar
M. Umar

More by M. Umar

View profile
    • Like