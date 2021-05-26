Hot Blankie

This theme is an introduction in something that we were preparing for a quite long time: Sparky Framework for WordPress. The framework that’s used as a base for many of our Joomla templates is now also available for WordPress! This is a free framework licensed under GPL which allows you to create layout for your new theme and add widget positions wherever you need through an user-friendly drag’n'drop interface.

