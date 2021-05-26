Jonny Delap

Local Action, Global Impact – COP26 Logo

Groundwork are running a campaign in the lead up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). The campaign will encompass a wide range of different areas of the work Groundwork do.

The logo will be the visual linchpin for the campaign and help tie content together across digital and print outputs. The style is consistent with the Groundwork branding and the logo reflects the visual identity of the parent brand.

