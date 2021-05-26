Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi viewers,
This is my new Professional 2022 Wall Calendar Design Templates. You can use your business for development and your Company.
2022 Wall Calendar Design,
Features:
- Size: 8"×11" In
- Pages: 1 Page
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in
- Working file: Adobe illustrator cc-2020
- Files included: (EPS)
- Free Font
---------------------------------------------------
Thank you for watching this shot.
If you need any design, please contact me.