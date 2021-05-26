Freelancer Shamim

wall calendar design

wall calendar design 2022
Hi viewers,
This is my new Professional 2022 Wall Calendar Design Templates. You can use your business for development and your Company.
2022 Wall Calendar Design,
Features:
- Size: 8"×11" In
- Pages: 1 Page
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in
- Working file: Adobe illustrator cc-2020
- Files included: (EPS)
- Free Font
Thank you for watching this shot.
If you need any design, please contact me.

