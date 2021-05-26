Gabriel Jakubkovič

Brand for glasses store / Novooptik

Brand for glasses store / Novooptik flat illustrator vector branding logo ui minimal design
Hello everyone! 👋
I present for u my brand concept for glasses store in Slovakia - Novooptik.
What do you think?

Posted on May 26, 2021
